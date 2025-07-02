As youth charity, GISDA, celebrates its 40th anniversary, the demand for its services continue to grow.
That’s the message from the organisation’s chief executive ahead of a conference in Caernarfon this month.
GISDA, which gives support and opportunities to young people aged 14-25 in Gwynedd, will hold its Young People’s Services Conference at Galeri on 10 July.
Keynote speakers include two people who have benefited from the charity’s support, and the event will focus on how partnerships and sharing experiences can improve services for the next generation in Wales.
Sian Elen Tomos, Chief Executive of GISDA said: “This is an important event in our calendar this year – not only to celebrate what we’ve achieved but also to make new connections, share good practice and to inspire people to bring about positive change.
“Despite our work, demand for youth services continues to grow and young people find themselves in situations where they feel they have nowhere to turn. That’s when we can help, but we also realise that we can’t do it alone, so we look forward to talking with colleagues across the sector on how to create a better future for our vulnerable young people.”
The event is part of celebrations marking 40 years of GISDA and is an opportunity to look back and reflect on the impact of what has been so far, as well as setting a clear vision for the future.
The conference will bring together a wide range of contributors – including charities, public agencies, youth workers, experts, and the young people themselves.
Anya Sherlock is one of GISDA's young people, and a speaker at the conference. She has been supported by GISDA for three years and won a Centrepoint Partners award in 2024 for what she has achieved in this time. She said: “When I first approached GISDA, I had no idea what would be possible. The team has given me the confidence I need and helped me to create a better future for myself. I’m looking forward to the conference and want to use my experiences to help other young people who are going through similar things to me.”
Interactive workshops will give everyone the opportunity to take part in the conversation. GISDA emphasises that the aim is to create an open platform where everyone who works with young people –professionally, as a volunteer or family member – can contribute to the wider national discussion.
The event is free of charge, but spaces are limited. Registration is available through the GISDA website.
