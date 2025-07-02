Anya Sherlock is one of GISDA's young people, and a speaker at the conference. She has been supported by GISDA for three years and won a Centrepoint Partners award in 2024 for what she has achieved in this time. She said: “When I first approached GISDA, I had no idea what would be possible. The team has given me the confidence I need and helped me to create a better future for myself. I’m looking forward to the conference and want to use my experiences to help other young people who are going through similar things to me.”