Holiday park donates £3,000 to charities

Three local charities have received £1,000 each thanks to the fundraising efforts of an Ynyslas holiday park.

Owner and director of Cambrian Coast Holiday Park, Michelle South, made the presentation to Borth RNLI, Aberdyfi Mountain Rescue and HM Coastguard Borth to assist them with their vital work to keep us safe.

Cambrian Coast caravan owners, holiday guests, park staff and local businesses contributed to a variety of fundraising initiatives including an online auction, raffles, and a Jubilee fundraiser together with a donation from the holiday park.

Speaking at the presentation, Michelle said: “We originally planned to hold a fundraising ball in January but, due to the Covid restrictions, we came up with a different plan to help these three essential organisations.”

Michelle continued: “This has been a huge effort by our staff, caravan owners, holiday guests and local businesses and we are very grateful to them all for their brilliant support.”

HM Coastguard Borth will be receiving £1,000 worth of kit to include night vision scopes and lightweight binoculars for carrying in backpacks when out on searches.

Station officer Neil Alsop said: “Thank you for this extremely generous gesture by Cambrian Coast and to everyone who donated to their efforts to support local rescue agencies. These pieces of equipment will genuinely help the Borth Coastguard Rescue Team both operationally and in training situations.”

Aberdyfi Mountain Rescue are in the process of updating their radio system from VHF to digital, giving them much improved coverage.