HAVEN holiday parks in Wales have raised more than £38,000 for a crucial charity.
The holiday company, which runs Quay West in New Quay along with Greenacres and Hafan y Mor in Gwynedd, has donated the money, raised since 2019, to the Wales Air Ambulance.
The money was raised from the sale of carrier bags at the on-site mini markets.
The charity relies on public donations to raise the £11.2 million required every year to keep the helicopters in the air and rapid response vehicles on the road.
Colin Archibald, West Operations Director at Haven, said, "The Welsh Air Ambulance Service plays a crucial role in emergency response, and we are proud to contribute to their ongoing efforts to save lives."
The charity, formed in 2001, operates from bases across Wales and, since its conception, has completed over 46,000 missions and is on standby 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
Haven owns Greenacres; Hafan y Mor; Presthaven; Kiln Park; Lydstep Beach; Penally Court; and Quay West holiday parks in Wales.