Hollywood star Matthew Rhys gives backing to historic pub
Actor Matthew Rhys (above) has given his support to the campaign to safeguard the Glan yr Afon building
A mid Wales pub and restaurant located in a village which played a key part in Wales’s history is looking for support to ensure one of its most important community assets is kept alive.
The village of Pennal near Machynlleth has a very important part in Welsh history when, in the 15th century, the then Prince of Wales Owain Glyndŵr reached out for help to the King of France Charles VI for military help to save his beloved Wales, the language and culture from English oppression.
The letter he sent six centuries ago is known as the Pennal Letter and the original copy is currently held at the Archives Nationales in Paris.
Pennal locals are calling for help again, this time to support one of the community’s most important assets, as Meirion Roberts, chairman of the management committee, explains.
“We are part of a small but vibrant community here in Pennal and we are aiming to secure the future of that community by launching a campaign to safeguard the Glan yr Afon building.
“The historic Grade II listed inn is currently a well regarded pub and restaurant, but with the current owners looking to sell, we want to bring it into the ownership of the community and re-develop it so it meets our current and future needs.
“As well as continuing with the business as a hospitality location we also want to develop it further to offer community facilities such as a shop and a café, and later develop the rooms upstairs to quality accommodation.
“In a rural area such as this and with fuel costs spiralling, offering these kind of services for people on their doorstep will potentially alleviate some of those concerns as well as helping with the climate change crisis.”
The estimated cost of the purchase is around £450,000 and it is hoped that some of the funding can be secured from various grant funds.
The community share scheme which has recently been launched will offer people the opportunity to buy a share of the venture and will profit from annual dividends in years to come.
Hollywood superstar Matthew Rhys, who has strong family ties with the area has already given his support to the campaign.
He said: “I have strong personal ties with the Pennal area and believe that this venture is hugely important in helping to safeguard the community’s future.
“It is wonderful to see people taking responsibility and ownership for their communities in these challenging times and I wish them well in their endeavours.
“If you can support please do so, and the spirit of Owain Glyndŵr will continue to be felt in the area.”
More information can about the community share fund offer can be found at www.menteryglan.org.
