The winter fair at the Owain Glyndŵr Centre in November offered Christmas shoppers the opportunity to buy from local artists.
The spring fair, set for Saturday 21 March 10-2pm, will be bigger and more accessible in the downstairs of the Centre.
The team behind Grounded Tranquillity - Neneh Bentley (right) and Tim Jones (left). (Grounded Tranquillity )
Neneh Bentley, who organises the fairs as part of Grounded Tranquillity, said: “The last event was a great success, the room was busy all day, it was a lovely atmosphere.
“For spring, you can expect delicious bakes, wood turning, pyrography, crystals, fairy bottles, books, stitched crafts and more!”
