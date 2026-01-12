Ynyshir Restaurant outside of Machynlleth has become a destination for celebrities and anyone with a cool £486 a head to spare for a meal.
However the Food Standards Agency recently gave the restaurant, which some dub the “best in the world”, a Food Hygiene Rating of one out of five, with ‘major improvement necessary’.
Management of food safety received the worst rating at the restaurant, with ‘major improvement’ necessary on the checks, which ensure that food served is safe to eat, and that staff know about food safety.
Improvement was also needed in the cleanliness and condition of its facilities and building, a category which includes the layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control.
The restaurant became the first and only in Wales with two Michelin stars in2022, serving an exclusive 30-course menu, which takes up to five hours to experience.
Diners can add to the experience by choosing to stay in one of the rooms available for an extra £330-714, depending on the room, and it includes a light breakfast before check-out.
Responding to the review, a spokesman for Ynyshir said the business takes food safety and hygiene “extremely seriously”, has already addressed the areas of concern “in full” and requested an early re-inspection.
They added: "Ynyshir operates with cooking techniques and processes heavily influenced by Japanese ingredients and methodologies.
“This approach involves specialised preparation and handling practices that differ from conventional kitchen operations.
"We operate at the highest professional level and are proud to work with some of the finest suppliers and ingredients from across the globe.
"We remain fully confident in our processes, our team, and the safety of our operation.
"As always, our focus is on delivering an exceptional and safe dining experience for every guest who visits us."
