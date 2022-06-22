Home-Start celebrates 30 years of support

Home-Start Ceredigion has celebrated its 30th year of supporting families last week.

The organisation which works to support families in overcoming life-changing events, loneliness or just day-to-day frustrations has celebrated its 30th year of operation in Ceredigion.

Across the United Kingdom, Home-Start’s 10,000 home-visiting volunteers work to support over 27,000 families and 56,000 children. Volunteers work alongside parents, in their own homes, to help them cope with the stresses and strains of life and ensure they have the skills, confidence and strength they need to nurture their children.

To celebrate 30 years of support in Ceredigion, the team of volunteers and families from across the county came together for a party at the Moody Calf in Llwyncelyn.

Home-Start Ceredigion manager of 20 years, Sharon Morris said: “The scheme has weathered many a challenge to sustain funding over the years but like any storm you rely on your crew to get you through it.”

Following the event and the recent passing of one of the organisations co-founders, a spokesperson for the organisation added: “The scheme would like to thank all involved throughout the years and recognise the recent loss of one of its co-founders Cen Llwyd who was our Anchor.

“We would also like to say a special thank you to one of our mums, Josie for making us so many crochet gifts for our celebration it is something we will all treasure and keep.”