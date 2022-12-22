Controversy continues to surround the conversion of an old school building into a property to house the homeless.
Residents living near the old Ysgol Wnion building on Arran Road in Dolgellau lost their fight against Gwynedd Council and its plans to turn the site into flats for the homeless.
A petition was set up and meetings held with the council, but the plans got the go-ahead and building work is well underway. But the residents of Maestalarran have been in touch with the Cambrian News regarding their latest issues with the site.
A spokesperson for the residents said: “We have some serious concerns about the building at the old school, Arran Road, Dolgellau.
“We have been left without water a few times in the last months. The pressure is very bad and one weekend our hot water was not working.”
The residents state this was never an issue before the building work began.
“Our main concern is the height of this building. It is a lot higher than Dyfrig Siencyn told us at a meeting to discuss the concerns we have. It is also closer to homes - we do not have any sunlight at all now.
“This building was objected to by all the town council of Dolgellau, and the national park. Welsh Water objected because of the concerns of the water pipes. This has now been a issue for all Maestalarran residents at the worst possible time due to the weather.”
A council spokesperson said: “We sympathise with residents and share their frustration that water issues remain on site.
“Unfortunately, this matter is out of our control as water supply issues is the responsibility of Dŵr Cymru.
“We have contacted Dŵr Cymru to make enquiries and to report that issues remain and would also recommend that residents contact them individually to report the issue.
“Regarding concerns about the height of the building - plans for the building went through all relevant planning processes and the building has been erected according to the drawings approved in the planning permission.
“Our officers conduct regular monthly visits to monitor progress and to ensure that the development is in line with the plans.
“We are in regular contact with the local county councillors to share relevant information regarding the development of the former Ysgol Glan Wnion site.”
A Welsh Water spokesperson said: “We apologise to our customers living near the old Ysgol Wnion building who have experienced loss of supply or low water pressure.
“We are aware of the situation and our local inspectors have been in contact with the developers to investigate the situation.
“Further meetings with the developers and Gwynedd Council will be arranged to discuss this matter further.
“Once, again we apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused and if customers are affected by loss of supply or low pressure, we ask that you contact our customer support team on 0800 052 0130.”