Bangor University has awarded actor and screenwriter Joanna Scanlan an honourary degree.
The university asked people to join them “in extending a warm congratulations to the incredible Ms Joanna Scanlan who is accepting an Honorary Degree for her outstanding Contributions to Popular Entertainment and Learning through the Media”.
An esteemed and globally recognised actor and screenwriter, Joanna grew up in north Wales and both of her parents are proud alumni of Bangor University.
“Not only has she won a well-deserved BAFTA for Best Actress in a Leading Role in 2022, (being tipped as a future Oscar winner), but she has also graciously shared her wisdom and experiences with our students by delivering inspiring career talks,” a university spokesperson said.
“Her remarkable work in renowned series like The Thick of It, Getting On, Puppy Love, No Offence, and more recently, Gentleman Jack, Y Golau, and The Larkins, serve as a testament to her incredible talent and successful career.”