Hope House Tŷ Gobaith children’ hospices will bring a fundraising event to Aberystwyth for the first time this summer.
Organisers invite the community to light up the seafront in support of local children and families when the charity’s new 5km Glow Walk takes place on Saturday, 8 August.
Starting from Aberystwyth Bandstand from 8.30pm, participants will set off on a sunset walk along the promenade.
Walkers will follow a route, looping around the town’s castle as dusk falls and the promenade begins to glow.
The family-friendly event is open to all ages and abilities, with participants receiving a glow headband to wear during the walk and a bespoke medal at the finish.
Supporters will be raising money to provide vital care and support to children with life-threatening conditions and their families across the region.
This marks the first time Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith has hosted a dedicated fundraising event in Aberystwyth.
Bekki Fardoe, fundraiser at Hope House Tŷ Gobaith children’s hospices, said: “We’re excited to be launching our first-ever event in Aberystwyth. It’s a brilliant opportunity to bring people together for something fun while raising awareness of the care we provide to children and families across Wales.
“We want to reach more families that may benefit from our services across Ceredigion and this is our first step is raising awareness of us as a charity in the area.
“The Glow Walk is all about coming together as a community, whether you take part with friends, family or on your own, and every step will help us continue to provide vital support when it’s needed most.”
Participants can take part individually or as part of a group, and friendly dogs on leads are also welcome.
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