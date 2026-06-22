HAHAV Ceredigion celebrated its return to Plas Antaron following major refurbishment with an open day and thank you event for volunteers and supporters.
The refurbishment has involved installing a new lift to make the building more accessible to users, a fully equipped art room, refurbishment of the main function room, new toilets and significant work on the building’s infrastructure.
As volunteers are at the heart of everything HAHAV Ceredigion does, it was fitting that one of the first events after moving back was a thank you for volunteers.
Volunteer co-ordinator Sarah Jones said: “Without our volunteers there would be no HAHAV Ceredigion and we are indebted to them for their continuous hard work.
“They contribute in so many different ways, from doing home visits, working at the warehouse or shop, offering bereavement support and administrative tasks in the office. This event was a small way of showing our appreciation of their work and giving them a first glimpse inside the refurbished building.”
There was also a surprise announcement as the centre’s function room will now be called The Axford Room, in recognition of the work and dedication of HAHAV Ceredigion founder and honorary president, Alan Axford and his wife Karen.
Alan was shocked. He said: “When they announced that name of the room in my honour I was totally shocked and, if I’m honest, quite emotional.
“There was only a very small group of us at the beginning over 10 years ago but to see it now, it fills me with pride. The services provided are crucial to communities across Ceredigion and I hope that it continues to receive the support it deserves in future.”
The open day itself was also a great success with over 150 people coming through the doors.
Everyone was impressed by the renovations by local company LEB construction under the guidance of architectural designer Stuart Ball.
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