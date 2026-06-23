The King's Baton Relay will arrive in Aberystwyth on Friday as it makes its way across the UK in the lead-up to the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
The relay will make its way through Aberystwyth from 3.45pm on Friday, taking place in between the children’s race and the Lloyds National Road Championships Circuit Race.
Ceredigion County Council says it will be revealing who the Baton Bearers are later this week.
Starting and finishing on Marine Terrace (near Gwesty Cymru), the Baton will travel via:
Pier Street → Great Darkgate Street → Baker Street → Portland Street → Queens Road → Albert Place → back to Marine Terrace
The Baton’s journey celebrates the contribution of individuals and communities across the Commonwealth, with Wales’s chosen word ‘Community’.
Cllr Catrin M S Davies, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Customer Services said: “It will be a busy sporting weekend in Ceredigion at the end of June as the Baton reaches the county, as well as the Lloyds National Road Championships. It will be a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the important role that sport plays within our communities, and the Baton Relay and the cycling event for children will create a memorable occasion here in Ceredigion.”
The King’s Baton Relay is a key milestone in the lead-up to the next Commonwealth Games, with each nation and territory contributing to a shared message that will be read by His Majesty The King at the Opening Ceremony.
Residents and visitors are encouraged to come along on Friday, 26 June from 3.45pm to be part of this special occasion.
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