‘Hope that Knife Angel has lasting effect on Aber’

Clive Knowles of British Ironworks, and PCC Dafydd Llywelyn present Aberystwyth Mayor Dr Talat Chaudhri with the Anti Violence Charter ( N/A )

A CEREMONY has been held to mark the impact of a sculpture highlighting knife crime during its time on display in Aberystwyth.

On Wednesday, 29 June, community representatives, local partners and the authorities came together to celebrate the impact of the Knife Angel’s visit to the town during June, in a closing ceremony held at Canolfan Arad Goch.

Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn, working alongside Dyfed-Powys Police, Aberystwyth Town Council and Ceredigion County Council bought the Knife Angel to Llys y Brenin square at the beginning of June, where it stood for four weeks as a physical reminder of the effects of violence and aggression.

Key prevention, anti-violence and anti-aggression messages have been shared with the local community during the month through a programme of various educational and awareness workshops run by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner, Dyfed-Powys Police and local organisations and charities.

During the closing ceremony, Mr Llywelyn presented partners with a certificate to acknowledge their support in promoting key anti-violence behaviour and aggression messages during the month.

Mr Llywelyn said: “The Knife Angel is a reminder of the devastating impact of knife crime, and any form of violence and aggression has on families and communities.

“We have had hundreds of people travelling to see the iconic and inspirational sculpture during the month and involving themselves in the activities and events that have taken place as part of it’s visit to the town.

“Prevention of crime and diversion away from crime is essential.

“We hope that the Knife Angel will have a lasting effect on the local community in Aberystwyth and I am confident that it has created a widespread intolerance to violent behaviour within our communities.

“The feedback has been fantastic, and it was great to be able to acknowledge and thank all partners who have supported us during the month at the closing ceremony.”

Dyfed-Powys Police Superintendent for Ceredigion, Ross Evans, said, “We are proud to have had the opportunity to host the Knife Angel in Aberystwyth this year.

“Although we don’t consider that we have a knife crime problem in the county, we are keen to keep it that way.

“The Angel has the ability to draw people in and take a moment to reflect which is quite powerful.

“This has helped us to start many positive conversations with people about policing and public safety.

“I believe it has helped us to increase trust and confidence in local police and partner agencies.”

Zoe Monk, an officer with Dyfed Powys Police’s programme tackling Serious Violence and Organised Crime, said: “The closing ceremony was a celebration of the success of the Knife Angel engagement while in the Aberystwyth area.