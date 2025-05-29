Lewis Austin has been in touch to share photographs and a video of what he believes was a meteorite in the sky near Aberystwyth.
Lewis was at the arch at Hafod near Devil's Bridge at around 9.15pm on Wednesday, 21 May when he saw the “amazing sight”.
Speaking to the ‘Cambrian News’, Lewis said: “Me and my brother went out to watch the sunset as it’s normally an amazing place to watch it.”
But within the first few minutes the brothers saw more than just the sunset.
Lewis said: “I thought it was a plane so we checked the flight radar and there was nothing showing, and then it split off into two and that's when I thought it was 100 per cent a meteorite as it was coming in a downwards trajectory.
“We must have been watching it for a good 15 minutes and then one lit up into a bright glow for about 60 seconds or so and then the other did.
“It was an amazing sight to see.”
