Plans have been submitted to build a new swimming at Gwersyll yr Urdd in Llangrannog.
The application, submitted to Ceredigion County Council, is seeking approval to demolish the existing 1970s concrete swimming pool hall to make way for a modern facility.
The application says the new development will include a swimming pool hall and changing rooms as the current building suffers from poor thermal performance, outdated mechanical and water treatment systems and lacks accessible facilities.
Natural Resources Wales has raised concerns, saying the site is partly at high risk of surface water flooding and listed a number of recommendations.
Gwersyll Llangrannog is a highly popular desination for schoolchildren across Wales and was founded in 1932 as Urdd Gobaith Cymru's first permanent centre.
