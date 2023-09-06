The recent warm weather has seen an increase in the number of incidents at sea, with Aberystwyth Lifeboat launching twice in the past 24 hours.
Once call came in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday), following reports of a person in difficulty on the rocks off North Beach in Aberystwyth.
The crew was paged at 2.30am. They launched the lifeboat, and the crew stood by off Aberystwyth whilst the casualty was assisted by HM Coastguard and conveyed to Bronglais hospital.
At 3.10pm yesterday afternoon (Tuesday), Aberystwyth’s Atlantic 85 class lifeboat e launched to reports of an inflatable dingy being blown out to sea off Clarach. The lifeboat was quickly on scene and completed a search of the area, however the dingy was not located and is believed to have returned to shore unaided.