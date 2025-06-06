Calls for a long-promised hourly service between Aberystwyth and Shrewsbury have again been raised in the Senedd.
Following questioning in the Senedd this week by Montgomeryshire MS, Russell George, the Welsh Government has said that brand-new trains will be introduced on the Cambrian railway line from 2026.
Mr George has said that people in mid Wales are fed up with having to put up with overcrowded trains on the Shrewsbury to Aberystwyth Cambrian line.
Mr George also explained that over many years, commitments made to improve the service by Transport for Wales and from previous Welsh Government Ministers have been broken.
The Senedd member challenged the Transport secretary after meeting with SARPA (Shrewsbury-Aberystwyth Rail Passengers Association), the rail user group who advocate for passengers on the Cambrian line.
Transport for Wales has seen one of the largest increases in rail patronage of any operator in Britain, with usage on the Cambrian line now reaching up to 98% of pre-pandemic levels, a figure expected to rise further in the coming months according to SARPA and confirmed by the Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Ken Skates MS.
Cabinet Secretary for North Wales and Transport, Ken Skates MS, responded to Mr George this week to provide an update.
He acknowledged the strong resurgence in demand and expressed his thanks to the Shrewsbury-Aberystwyth Rail Passengers Association (SARPA) for their constructive input.
The Cabinet Secretary added that alongside investment in rolling stock, improvements to infrastructure are being made in partnership with Network Rail to ensure the route is prepared for the upgraded fleet but stopped short of addressing a full hourly service request that has been raised by Russell George.
Mr Skates added: “I'm pleased to say that we are introducing brand-new trains on the Cambrian line from next year, and that we're working very closely at present with Network Rail and also with CAF, who are going to be providing those brand-new trains, to ensure that the infrastructure on the Cambrian line is upgraded. So, we are investing in the rolling stock through CAF, and through Network Rail we're making sure that the infrastructure is ready to take those brand-new trains.
Commenting after questioning the Cabinet Secretary, Mr George, said: “I recently met with the Shrewsbury-Aberystwyth Rail Passengers Association, who do a great job advocating for passengers on the Cambrian line. They point out that numbers using the line have now reached up to 98 per cent of pre-COVID levels, with further increases expected.
‘’Given that, and in light of the repeated delays in introducing new rail stock and the deferral of the promised hourly service until 2026, and even then, only in the summer months, I asked the Transport Secretary what positive news he could provide today in terms of rolling stock, service reliability, and a commitment to delivering an hourly service all year round.
‘’I was glad to Cabinet Secretary confirmed that new rail and infrastructure would be upgraded in 2026, but I was disappointed that he didn’t answer my calls for a year-round hourly service.”
