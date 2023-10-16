Across Wales, the average price of a home has fallen to £239,378, the first time in a decade that prices have dropped year-on-year and follows three consecutive quarterly falls this year. With a quarterly drop of 1.1 per cent and an annual drop of 2.6 per cent, the new average house price is now almost £10,000 down from its peak of just over £249,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022.