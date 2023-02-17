Letter to the Editor: I congratulate the residents of Dole for having success after only 10 years. (Work to start on pathway connecting Dole with Bow Street, Cambrian News, 25 January)
Our Community Council has been ignored by the Welsh Government and the Trunk Road Agency for over 40 years in our attempts to link our three communities of Furnace, Eglwysfach and Glandyfi along the A470 and to reduce the speed to a more acceptable 30mph.
Fast, heavy traffic makes it dangerous to walk along the road forcing residents to risk their lives when the have to do so — even to get to the bus stop.
Others drive a few hundred yards to avoid walking which It is not acceptable in terms of sustainability, but necessary in terms of personal safety.
Will we have to wait another 40 years before we get our ‘active travel paths’ or will someone take our problem seriously before there is a fatal accident.
Barry Thomas,
Ysgubor-y-Coed