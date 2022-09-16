How more letters make for merrier reading
Editor: It is very encouraging that you [occasionally] increased your Opinion pages, and I hope it suggests an increase in participatory politics, since “apathy is the death of democracy”.
That thought leads me to invite the youth of north Wales to join in the battle for a fair and just society and submit their own letters on how and why that should be achieved.
Our First Minister, Mark Drakeford, advocates a fair and just society. His Conservative opponents might question specifics, but it is difficult to square all political circles, especially when devolved funding is inadequate. I mention this because of a remark made about him by Liz Truss, revealed by Channel 4 in the Conservative leadership coverage, a remark that is very revealing, and echoes her similar remarks about Nicola Sturgeon.
Our Prime Minister has said that Mark Drakeford is a “low-energy Jeremy Corbyn”. I will not enter into Corbyn’s character, other than to say two things. One, 36 of his constituents, all Jews, wrote an open letter to a newspaper saying he had never demonstrated the slightest antisemitism in all the many years they had known him; and two, Liz Truss’s media rottweilers published in the 2019 election over four times the number of attack articles of 2017.
Now, during the interminable leadership contest I never heard one political commentator mention Liz Truss’s time as environment minister, 2014-2016, when, true to her enthusiasm for deregulation, she emasculated Ofwat to such an extent that pollution monitoring is for the birds, and our rivers and coastal waters are in deep doo-doo.
And that is where her leadership will lead the nation, having appointed that arch climate crisis sceptic, Jacob Rees-Mogg, responsible for climate and energy,
Roger Louvet,
Porthmadog
