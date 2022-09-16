How more letters make for merrier reading

Our Prime Minister has said that Mark Drakeford is a “low-energy Jeremy Corbyn”. I will not enter into Corbyn’s character, other than to say two things. One, 36 of his constituents, all Jews, wrote an open letter to a newspaper saying he had never demonstrated the slightest antisemitism in all the many years they had known him; and two, Liz Truss’s media rottweilers published in the 2019 election over four times the number of attack articles of 2017.