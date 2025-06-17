A mountain biker has been rescued in Dolgellau.
South Snowdonia Search and Rescue Team was called to assist the biker, who was lost and exhausted, on a rough road near Cwm Mynach at 12.16pm on Friday, 13 June.
The biker left his bike and went down the track where he was located by rescuers. He was in good spirits and looked over by one of the team. His bike was found and recovered by team members.
“A good result and a reminder that the mountains can be difficult to go, even on two wheels,” a team spokesperson said.
“If you feel insecure or completely tired, don't push forward. Feed, think, and call for help if needed.
“Stay safe.”
