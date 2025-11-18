A survey has been launched to understand just how important Machynlleth’s post office is.
Community members put together the survey amist changes which would see some post office services reduced.
Earlier this month it was announced that the post office, housed in the SPAR, would move to the front of the shop and the number of post office desks reduced.
The changes would mean ID checks and passport applications would no longer be done, which according to owner AF Blakemore & Son Ltd, accounts for 0.78 per cent and 0.7 per cent of all transactions.
All other services, including postage and banking, would remain the same.
A group of residents have created a survey to “collect information to understand how many people use and value this post office”, explaining that “your responses will help us identify community use and might help to maintain/improve its services.”
The move from a ‘Main Post Office’ set up to a ‘Local Post Office counter’ would increase post office service hours from 8am - 8pm Monday-Sunday, compared to 9am-5.30pm Monday-Fridays and 9am-1pm on Saturdays.
Concerns were also raised about people losing jobs; however, SPAR have confirmed “no one has been given notice”.
A SPAR spokesperson said they had been working with the Post Office directly on the transition: “This change will not take place until January, ensuring no disruption over Christmas, and making sure our colleagues are trained and set up for success, to make the service at the till points as seamless as possible.
“The Local model will continue to offer the essential everyday services our customers rely on, including banking services such as cash deposits, and withdrawals, bill payments and cash orders/change.”
Fill in the survey in English - https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfzgZe3IEwKVJ1Sgj33HRfVMOo6fuyeQ9wULZcpcSTNn7V7xA/viewform?pli=1
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.