If you’re into party hedgehogs and deviled eggs, head to the Taj Mahal Community Hub on Heol Pen'Rallt on Thursday 25 December.
This is the first ‘Hwbmas’ of its kind, where local chef Altaea Fradley will challenge herself to create party foods through the decades, open from 10-4pm on the day.
A spokesperson for the Hub said: “We want to create a space for those for whom Christmas is not so welcome because they have social anxiety or they are missing people.
“Altaea offered to make food favourites, and because we thought it more important that people feel they can pop in anytime between 10 and 4, we started to talk about party nibbles like vol au vents, which grew into an idea to challenge Altaea to make party foods through the decades.
“We do encourage everyone to head to the Magic Lantern in Tywyn, whose Christmas Day meal and film is an amazing community event.
“Most importantly, we want it to be inclusive and allow anyone who feels lonely, or needs a chat or needs to escape into a safe space, to feel able to come along.”
The Community Fridge, where people can help themselves to leftover and surplus food for free, will be open as usual throughout the Christmas and New Year period.
The Hub will be open Christmas Eve 10-4pm, Christmas Day 10 -4pm, Saturday 27th 10-12, Wednesday 31st December New Years Eve 10-4pm, Saturday 3rd January 10-12pm.
