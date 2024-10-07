Prys Davies, Executive Director of Corporate Strategy and Development at NRW said in response: “There is no doubt that this is a significant and challenging time for us all at NRW. Public funding is exceptionally tight across the whole of the UK and we are having to look across all of our remit and critically review what we can and must continue to do, what we stop, and what we slow or do differently to fulfil our Corporate Plan ambitions. This is no different to any other public sector body at the moment.