Hundreds of cyclists take to the streets for Aber Cycle Fest 2022

AberCycleFest returned to the promenade after a three-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic, and welcomed hundreds of cyclists from all over the country to participate in the promenade criterium races.

The event incorporated the 2022 Welsh Circuit Racing Championships, with the popular circuit undergoing a slight change from previous years due to the new layout of Pier St. The start & finish area was moved onto the promenade which gave the racers a long run-in to the finish line from the last corner at Castle Point, which made for some great racing.

The first of the days 16 races was for Year 3 boys and was won by Jack Savage of Llanidloes Primary School, followed in race 2 by Harriet Finney of Commins Coch in the Year 3 girls race. The morning race programme was busy with races for local schoolchildren through the primary school year groups up to secondary school boys & girls, prior to the Welsh Championships races in the afternoon. The event also featured parade laps by local cycling differing ability group Wheel Together.

Year 4 Boys winner – Ieuan Williams-Powell (Ysgol Bro Tawe)

Year 4 Girls winner – Lowri Thomas (Ysgol Gymraeg)

Year 5 Boys winner – Wilf Thomas (Ysgol Ciliau Parc)

Year 5 Girls winner – Manon Grug Lewis (Ysgol Gynradd Penllwyn)

Year 6 Boys winner – Jude White (Llandysilio Church in Wales)

Year 6 Girls winner – Gwen Tompsett (Ysgol Gymraeg)

Year 7-11 Boys winner – Gwion Humphreys (Ysgol Penweddig)

Year 7-11 Girls winner – Cari Morgan-Williams (Ysgol Penwedig)

Full results can be found at https://www.abercyclefest.co.uk/

Cardiff based Maindy Flyers, the first cycling club of Welsh Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas, almost made a clean-sweep of the early afternoon races, with only Daisy Duffield of Cwmcarn Paragon able to snatch a win in the under 8’s girls race. The under 12’s race saw the biggest line-up, where Finlay Burns, again of Maindy Flyers edging out club mate Osian Rowe, with Cameron Reeves of Abergavenny in 3rd place. The girls race was won by Aisling Charlesworth of Wrexham, followed by Alexandra Tan (Maindy Flyers) & Jess Duffield (Cwmcarn Paragon).

The Under 14’s was equally competitive and again the Maindy Flyers were out in force, winning via Daniel Davies in the boys race. Aelwen Davies of Velo Myrddin was crowned Welsh Champion in the girls race. In the under 16’s, Carys Blowers of JRC Interflora soloed to victory, with Sion Jones (Velo Myrddin) winning the boys race. Local rider Llion Rees-Jenkins (Caffi Gruff) narrowly missed out on a podium position in the sprint finish.

In the adult races, Catrin Brown won the novice women’s race, & ex- Aberystwyth student Huw Owen (Clwb Egni) sprinted well to win the men’s support race. The masters men’s race saw a familiar name at the top of the over 50’s category, the voice of AberCycleFest, Ieuan Andrew Davies who swapped the mic for the bike! Steven Williams (Army Cycling Club) took the over 40’s prize).

In the main women’s championships, professional rider Eluned King of the LeCol_Wahoo team won convincingly but with drama behind, local girl Lois Brewer (Ystwyth CC) rode brilliantly to finish in third place. Georgina Paul (TORQ) was the Masters 40 champion & Michelle Debono-Evans the Master 50 winner. Local girl Lowri Richards (Backstedt Bike Performance) was crowned Junior champion.

In the men’s race, the Wales Racing Academy riders were prevalent at the front of affairs and dictated the race. UK track star Joe Holt sneaked away in the final laps to win by 4 seconds, from teammates Liam James-Morris & William Truelove. Defending champion Will Roberts was fourth with the UK’s most successful criterium champion in recent times, and former winner at AberCycleFest, Jon Mould in fifth.

This year’s races were dedicated to local cyclist and former competitor Dan Davies who tragically passed away in November 2021, and who was well known to many of the riders competing at the event.