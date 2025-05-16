An Adpar has been handed a community order after pleading guilty to sexual assault.
Lee Littleton, of Sussex House, Lloyd Terrace, appeared for sentencing before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 14 May.
The 47-year-old had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing in April to the sexual assault of a woman in Newcastle Emlyn on 29 March.
Littleton was handed a two year community order to include a 90 day alcohol ban and rehabilitation.
He must also pay £100 in compensation and will be entered on the sex offenders register for five years.
Littleton was also made the subject of a restraining order.
He must also pay £85 prosecution costs as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.