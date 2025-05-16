A Cross Inn man will be sentenced next month after appearing in court to admit assaulting a woman.
Michael Smith, of 2 Llysalaw, Bro Hafan, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 14 May.
The 37-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting Sasha White occasioning her actual bodily harm at his home address on 13 October last year.
Magistrates adjourned the case for an all options pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Smith is due to be sentenced for the assault at Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court on 4 June.
He was remanded on conditional bail until that date.