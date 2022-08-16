Hundreds of visas issued for refugees to stay in mid Wales
HUNDREDS of visas have been issued for Ukrainians to stay with hosts in Ceredigion, Powys and Gwynedd – but a new survey reveals hosts across the country need support from the government to continue as costs soar.
Since March, Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion have been able to apply for a visa to stay in the UK under the Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme.
The scheme, also known as “Homes for Ukraine”, allows individuals to host refugees for a minimum of six months.
As of 2 August 18 visas had been issued for refugees staying with hosts in Ceredigion – 84 of which had arrived in the UK as of the day before.
In Powys, 225 were issued - 165 having arrived in the UK the day before, and in Gwynedd 184 visas were granted - 143 being arrivals to the UK the previous day.
The official number of visas issued does not reflect the true number of Ukrainians heading to the area, with thousands of visas granted across the country sponsored directly by the Welsh Government.
A new survey has suggested that hosts need more financial help from the government amid the cost-of-living crisis, which has rapidly pushed up the price of food, energy and fuel.
Across the UK, more than 17,000 sponsors responded to the questionnaire between 7 July and 14 July, with more than 70 per cent saying the crisis has impacted their ability to provide support.
Among those who said they were only planning on hosting for six months, or were not sure, 40 per cent said an increase in the £350 monthly payments they receive would encourage them to provide accommodation longer term.
The Local Government Association, a membership body for local authorities, said better information was needed on what options are available after the six-month initial placement period.
It added that the “thank you” payment should be increased to reduce the burden on sponsors.
While data is not yet available for Wales, separate figures show across England more than 1,000 Ukrainian households have been made homeless or put at risk of homelessness up to the end of June, including 780 families with children.
Of those provided with a homelessness duty by their local council, around a quarter had subsequently avoided or been taken out of homelessness.
The Refugee Council, a charity which advocates for those fleeing conflict, said that support and advice was needed to stop arrangements from breaking down and refugees becoming homeless.
The charity’s CEO, Enver Solomon, added the cost-of-living crisis was an “additional burden” to those who have already faced significant hardship.
The survey shows that many hosts supported their guests beyond providing accommodation – and have found the experience to be a positive one.
More than nine in 10 hosts have helped set up services for those staying with them, and 58 per cent say they have helped with sorting school and university places.
Another 37 per cent say they would consider hosting people fleeing from foreign conflicts again.
Refugees Minister Richard Harrington said the survey results were “testament to the goodwill the British public has shown the people of Ukraine”.
He stressed that hosts will continue to receive monthly “thank you” payments for up to 12 months to help with the costs of opening up their home.
“We initially asked sponsors to host for a minimum of six months and we are working closely with councils to ensure Ukrainians have a safe place to live if they decide to move on,” he added.
