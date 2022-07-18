Ice lollies delivered to care home as extreme heat takes hold

Lampeter Mayor Cllr Helen Thomas delivered ice lollies and bags of ice to Hafan Deg, to help residents beat the heat. ( Lampeter Town Council )

A Ceredigion mayor has delivered ice lollies to a local residential home, as temperatures across Wales are set to break records later today.

The amber weather warning for extreme heat is in place from today (Monday, 18 July) until the end of tomorrow (Tuesday, 19 July). A red warning has been issued for other parts of the UK for the first time ever, with the UK Government declaring a national emergency.

The mercury is set to hit 35C in Aberystwyth and 34C in Porthmadog later today. The highest ever recorded temperature in Wales was 35.2C in August 1990, but this is expected to be broken on Monday as temperatures look set to soar to 38C in some areas in the east.

Lampeter Mayor Councillor Helen Thomas delivered ice lollies, as well as bags of ice, to the residents of the local care home, Hafan Deg, yesterday morning (17 July) to help them beat the heat.

On their delivery of ice lollies, Cllr Thomas said: “We thought it was something different we could do, something practical.

“In fact, I spoke to the staff in Hafan Deg yesterday and asked ‘what could we do to help. They said the most practical thing we could have is bags of ice, for the residents struggling with the heat, and ice lollies, because apparently they’re not good at drinking water but they like lollies.

“Myself and the clerk, Meryl Thomas, went and brought whatever ice we could from the supermarket, as well as lollies.

“The staff are doing their best, they are doing well to keep the residents cool and we thought we should do something as a town council. It’s something that doesn’t cost much, and doesn’t take much time.”

The Aberystwyth Cliff Railway announced, this morning, the train would be closed due to the extreme heat conditions on the tracks, but the café will remain open.

Transport for Wales has advised travellers not to travel over the two day period, with many services significantly disrupted. Routes in areas covered by the red weather warning have been cancelled, including the Shrewsbury to Birmingham, with other routes potentially disrupted by the heat.

Any tickets dated for 18 or 19 July will be valid for travel on Wednesday, 20, Thursday, 21, and Friday, 22 July, to allow travellers to reschedule their plans. Tickets can be used at any time. However, customers are encouraged to travel as close to their original booked time to help spread loadings.

Customers who choose not to travel will be able to claim a refund. Those who travel and are delayed may be entitled Delay Repay compensation, if delayed by 15 minutes or more.

Colin Lea, TfW’s Planning and Performance Director, said: “The extreme weather that we are set to see on 18 and 19 July is likely to pose a risk of serious illness or danger to life, particularly in the West Midlands and North West England where temperatures will be at their highest.