Women across the Dyfed-Powys area will benefit from improved access to specialist support following the opening of The Nelson Trust's Women's Centre Hub based at Parc Dewi Sant.
The hub forms part of the continued development of trauma-informed services for women experiencing multiple disadvantage, providing a safe and supportive environment where they can access practical advice, guidance and specialist support.
The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner has worked alongside The Nelson Trust and Local Criminal Justice Board partners to support the development of the new hub, helping improve access to specialist services for women across the Dyfed-Powys area.
The work forms part of the Local Criminal Justice Board's commitment to improving outcomes for women across the Dyfed-Powys area.
The official opening took place on Friday, 3 July, bringing together partners involved in delivering support for women and recognising the collaborative work that has helped establish the new hub.
The hub also offers peer support, with volunteers at the hub providing lived experience and vital support to those experiencing the same challenges.
Referrals to the service in the Dyfed-Powys area are currently made through the Community Rehabilitation Service (CRS) via probation.
The service does not currently accept self-referrals.
Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn said: "Women experiencing multiple disadvantage deserve access to the right support at the right time.
“By working closely with our partners, we can help ensure that women across our communities are able to access the specialist services they need to address the challenges they face and build safer, more positive futures.
"This partnership demonstrates what can be achieved when organisations come together with a shared commitment to supporting vulnerable members of our communities."
For more information about The Nelson Trust’s services visit the website at www.nelsontrust.com/one-wales.
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