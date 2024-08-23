Network Rail has moved a step closer to completing a new footbridge with lifts at Newtown station, which will make both platforms fully accessible for the first time.
The lift shafts, stairs and main span of the footbridge have now been installed, with work continuing on the brickwork and cladding. The next phase of the project will focus on the lift, mechanical and electrical installation.
Russell George, MS for Montgomeryshire, said: “I was delighted to be invited by Network Rail to visit Newtown station to see the progress being made on the accessible footbridge.
“This is my local station, and I often catch the train from here to get to Shrewsbury and then on to Cardiff or London. Most times I have used this station, I have seen someone with either a pram, a pushchair, or with a mobility issue, so the need for this new footbridge and lifts for passenger use is clear.
“I am pleased to see the work being carried out here to improve accessibility – it will be beneficial to Newtown and the wider area. I look forward to the project being completed and the new facility being in use.”