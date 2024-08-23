An Aberystwyth man will stand trial in October after denying charges of falsely phoning police and breaching a community protection notice.
Malcolm Edwards, of Parc Graig Glas, Upper Queens Road, appeared before magistrates in Aberystwyth on 14 August but a trial could not take place due to there not being enough court time.
The 55-year-old pleaded not guilty to calling Dyfed-Powys Police to “convey information which was false and which you knew or believed to be false for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety” on 22 June in Aberystwyth.
Edwards also pleaded not guilty to failing to comply with a community protection notice “by contacting police when it was not an emergency.”
He will now stand trial on 3 October.