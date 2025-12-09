Flood warnings have been issued for three areas of south Ceredigion along the River Teifi in the wake of Storm Bram.
Natural Resources Wales says flooding is expected for properties adjacent to the River Teifi in Cenarth including the Saw Mills at Abercych; properties adjacent to the River Teifi in Llechryd including the A484 road and Llechryd Bridge; and properties adjacent to the River Teifi in Newcastle Emlyn including the rugby ground.
The following warnings/alerts are also currently relevant for Ceredigion: Flood Warning for River Tyweli at Station Road Llandysul; Flood Alert for Lower River Teifi; and Flood Alert for Coastal High Tides.
Llechryd Bridge is currently closed as well as the U5072 in Rhydnewydd, Sarnau due to a fallen tree and crews are currently clearing the site.
Drivers are urged to exercise caution when travelling and do not drive through flood water.
Ceredigion County Council is asking residents to report flooding incidents to it online at [email protected] or by calling 01545 570881 (during office hours).
In an emergency (out of office hours) please contact 01970 625277 (for North Ceredigion) and 01239 851604 (for South Ceredigion).
If you are worried or experiencing flooding, call Floodline on 0345 988 1188 using quick dial number 603120.
Elsewhere, the yellow warning for wind has been extended until 7pm on Tuesday, with gusts as high as 70mph possible.
The Met Office says: “Strong south to southwesterly winds, associated with Storm Bram, will continue into the first part of Tuesday evening, with gusts of 60-70 mph in exposed areas, perhaps higher in northwest Wales. Winds will ease through the second half of Tuesday evening.”
