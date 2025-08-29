The annual Shrewsbury Steam Rally took place over the bank holiday weekend at the Onslow Park site with thousands of the public flooding in to the event on the Sunday and Monday, writes Gary Jones.

With plenty of exhibitors from Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion present as well as those from Mid Wales the vintage steam rally again proved to be a huge success under the baking sun for the organisers.

The rally took place in Shrewsbury over the bank holiday weekend (Gary Jones)

Full size steam engines were the main attraction for many with one steamer there which was owned years ago by Aberystwyth RD Council and saved from the scrap yard when it was parked up in Bow Street after it’s last Jon on the roads in 1957 its present owner recalled. The stationery engine section was full with engines from both Ceredigion and North Pembrokeshire in attendance there.

Aberystwyth RD Council old Steam Engine last job in 1957 (Gary Jones)

With a full line up of tractors , cars, lorries and miniature steamers as well as motorcycles the main arena always had something going on it it with the parades including the grand parade of steamers both days at 2pm the highlight of the event for many.

Gwyn Williams on his Internatinal (Gary Jones)

The working field was a hive of activity from ploughing to working the soil on both days with crowds surrounding the field as the tractor drivers drove their vintage vehicles up and down of reacting the days of yesteryear.

Ianto Griffiths Boncath with his Ruston Engine (Gary Jones)

The evening was also a spectacle with the vintage fairground driven by the steamers lit up with their lights as revellers enjoyed some of the rides as the evening went into darkness, as the event drew to a close once again the County of Salop Steam Engine Society had put on a top class show.

Harry Hockley from Newtown (Gary Jones)
Jack Vaughan (Gary Jones)
Mrs Newell from Talgarreg with the Tetley collection (Gary Jones)
A tractor parade (Gary Jones)
Working the field (Gary Jones)