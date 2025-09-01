A veterinary team have walked the Ceredigion coastal path to mark the 90th anniversary of the practice they work for, helping raise funds for Wales Air Ambulance.
Priory Vets, Clinical Director Sara Hull and Registered Veterinary Nurse, Leanne Davies organised the two-day event in June with local and national charities, among the beneficiaries.
The pair who work within the small animal team asked staff to put forward a few organisations they would like to support, and they chose the Wales Air Ambulance, DPJ, Sea Trust Wales and DASH Ceredigion.
Sara said: “It’s such a big milestone for our practice and we wanted to do something which celebrated the fact the practice had been in business for all these years.
“There have been so many developments and advances in veterinary medicine, and we are really proud to be part of an organisation that has been part of this community which served the great-grandparents of many of the farmers and pet owners we work with today.”
Staff work for Priory Vets across its three sites in Cardigan, one in Crymych and the other based in Aberaeron.
Sara, who is a mother of two said: “Our 90th has been the perfect excuse to bring everyone together. We knew we wanted to take on a big challenge and the Ceredigion coastal path certainly delivered.
“Once we had decided on the charities, we wanted to fundraise for we set about planning the logistics and where we would stay overnight.
“To be honest, Leanne was our organisational guru, she did most of the organising and route planning.
“She also sorted all the safety aspects, made sure there were first aid kits and that there was refreshment stop off points.”
Priory Vets raised £4,200 for four charities, with each receiving £1,050.
