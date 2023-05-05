From 7pm-8pm there will be a concert in the Great Hall where a new libretto, written by Welsh poet Mererid Hopwood and accompanied by a brand new concerto for multiple soloists by Claire Victoria Roberts, will be performed by a variety of local groups including Philomusica, the choir of Ceredigion Music Service, the Elizabethan Madrigal Singers, Cerys Havanna and Owen Shiers.