Tents with messages on the side have appeared in the castle grounds at Aberystwyth.
The tents are part of Marc Rees' artistic vision for ABERETWM, the site-responsive performance to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Aberystwyth Arts Centre.
The 'appearance' of an island in Cardigan Bay off Aberystwyth and viewfinders on the prom caused a stir on Wednesday and Thursday, and the tents, along with lights in the sky last night, have added to the air of mystery.
Artist Marc is subverting an ancient local myth and reimagining it as a cross-artform site-responsive performance throughout Aberystwyth. Eddie Ladd is also involved in the performative aspect of the festival, along with local actors and musicians.
A procession was also advertised yesterday, which could be seen on Aberystwyth Arts Centre's Facebook page.
The viewfinders remain on the seafront today (Saturday) until 10pm, and the lights and procession will also be shown again.
Tomorrow, Sunday, ABERETWM finishes with Washed Up, when more about the mystery on the seafront will be revealed (3.30pm-4.30pm, caption and audio described) and the arts centre takeover.
A number of events will take place at Aberystwyth Arts Centre from 12pm-10pm. There will be talks, films, exhibitions, performances, installations, a projection on the building and a birthday party.
From 7pm-8pm there will be a concert in the Great Hall where a new libretto, written by Welsh poet Mererid Hopwood and accompanied by a brand new concerto for multiple soloists by Claire Victoria Roberts, will be performed by a variety of local groups including Philomusica, the choir of Ceredigion Music Service, the Elizabethan Madrigal Singers, Cerys Havanna and Owen Shiers.
No tickets are required and the concert will be captioned and have audio description.
So pop down to the seafront, over to the castle and up to the arts centre to celebrate its 50th anniversary.