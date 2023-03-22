Last month, New Quay Town Council expressed its disappointment at the removal of waste bins from the main beach and the closure of the town’s Sandy slip public toilets. New Quay Town Council chair Julian Evans said at the time: “The bins are being removed from the main beach due to health and safety of the staff that collect the refuse, as the bins are too large and heavy. Also, the new refuse van is unable to reverse down to the beach to collect the bin bags. Additional bins will now be relocated on the Cnwc instead. New Quay Town Council is hopeful that beach users will take their refuse with them from the beach home or to the bins on the Cnwc. Please let’s work together to keep New Quay clean and tidy for all.”