Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn has today (January 24) confirmed the police precept for 2025/26 following a meeting of the Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Panel.
The Police and Crime Commissioner is responsible for setting the budget for the police, which includes setting the precept which is the element of council tax that goes to the police.
After a process of extensive scrutiny over several months, Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Panel unanimously supported the Commissioner’s precept proposal for 2025/26, which will increase the average band D property by 8.6%, or £28.65 per annum which is approximately £2.39 per month.
Multiple members of the panel commented on the open and transparent nature of the precept process, and praised how the Commissioner came to make his final decision.
In setting the precept, Mr Llywelyn considers an array of factors, including inflation and cost pressures, the level of reserves, service demands, future investment requirements for critical infrastructure, efficiency, and productivity plans, in addition to feedback from residents and businesses of the Dyfed-Powys area.
Impact of Precept Funding on Police Services
The office of the Police and Crime Commissioner says that:
• The precept funding will bring significant enhancements to police services, most notably through increasing police officer positions in Local Policing Teams across the Force.
• This increase will bolster frontline capabilities, with experienced officers being released from desk-based investigations and other support roles to support neighbourhood and response policing.
• A precept increase of £0.9m together with the Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee Grant of £0.7m will increase resourcing in Local Policing Teams by 35 FTE Police Officers.
• Investments will also be made in critical operational equipment, technology, upgrades, and additional staff to support frontline officers and improve efficiency. These enhancements will help reduce administrative burdens, allowing officers to focus more on their duties, improving the quality and timeliness of case handling.
• The Force will also strengthen its support for vulnerable callers and continue to invest in training and development, ensuring it remains responsive to the community’s needs and delivers a high standard of service and safety.
Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn said: “We understand the burden that any increase in precept places on taxpayers. However, this decision is driven by the critical need to sustain essential services and increase visible policing.
“Our commitment to community safety remains to be the priority, and we are confident that this increase is a necessary investment, safeguarding the safety and well-being of our neighbourhoods.
“It will allow for essential investments in back-office functions, Force Control Centre, Criminal Justice Department, Investigation Teams and to maximise efficiencies and release resourcing to Neighbourhood and response teams.”
To inform his considerations for 2025/26 and in order to fulfil his responsibilities as Commissioner, Mr Llywelyn consulted with the public to obtain their views on the level of Police Precept increase.
Of the 707 respondents, 54.7% noted that they would support an increase above 9% to protect current levels of service. The 8.6% increase announced today by the Police and Crime Commissioner, will set a precept of £360.68 per Band D property for 2025/26.
This increase will raise a total precept of £86.366m and will provide a total funding of £153.304m, representing a £9.40m (6.5%) increase on funding 2025/26 from the revised position.
Mr Llywelyn added: “The operational and financial landscape continues to be both unpredictable and challenging. This level of funding will enable the Force to focus on the delivery of my new Police and Crime Plan for 2025-2029, which I will publish in the next few weeks, and the objectives that I have outlined for the Chief Constable to improve performance and outcomes.
“I would like to thank the public for providing their views through the consultation, and to the Police and Crime Panel members for their continued support.”