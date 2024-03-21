Members of a group in Tywyn have been finding out more about Mary’s Meals, a charity providing meals in schools in the poorest parts of the world.
Members of Tywyn Inner Wheel heard all about the charity at their March meeting on Thursday, 14 March at the Talyllyn Railway.
It was an excellent meeting full of fun and friendship.
Various interclub invitations had been received, the forthcoming coffee morning on 27 May was discussed and the new committee for IW year 01.07.24 -30.06.25 was confirmed.
The handover to the new president, Lynda Morris, will be on 4 July.
Following the business meeting, members enjoyed a tasty supper. The monthly raffle was won by Diane Cross and the evening raffle by Chrissie Glaze.
An interesting and informative talk was given by Hannah, a representative from Mary’s Meals, which is a charity providing meals in schools in the poorest parts of the world.
Nutritious meals attract hungry children into schools, giving them the opportunity to learn and grow their communities out of poverty.
Women in particular thrive on the opportunity to work on the project and pass on their knowledge on to their children. Several members bought books and made donations thanks to this empathetic and gifted speaker.
The next meeting of Tywyn Inner Wheel will be Thursday, 11 April at 6pm.