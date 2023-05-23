On Saturday, 13 May Talyllyn Railway held a Ladies Day when all of the trains and the stations along the line were operated by female volunteers.
As Tywyn Inner Wheel is a ladies only club, their president, Chris Lewis, felt it was only right that they should support the ladies of Talyllyn Railway by taking a trip on the train.
Members had a lovely journey on a glorious day. Thank you, Talyllyn Ladies, they say.
