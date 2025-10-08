Inspectors have dismissed an appeal made against a Ceredigion County Council decision to refuse Listed Building Consent for work at a property in New Quay.
Council planners refused plans to install double glazed timber sash windows at a Grade II listed property on Church Street last August.
The refusal was appealed to Welsh inspectors who visited the site in August this year.
Dismissing the appeal in a report released this week, inspectors agreed with the council that “the removal of the historic windows and use of double glazing would cause visual harm to the wider terrace.”
“Although laudable, the aims of improving energy efficiency, acoustic performance and safety do not justify the irrevocable harm to heritage assets,” inspectors said.
