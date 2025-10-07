Aberdyfi’s Trefeddian Hotel has been sold to BLS UK Hotels Ltd.
Birmingham-based law firm, Wilkes, advised the Cave-Browne-Cave family on the sale of the long-established hotel.
The Trefeddian Hotel has been a cornerstone of the Welsh hospitality sector for generations, attracting visitors from across the UK and beyond.
This transaction marks a new chapter for the hotel under its new ownership, while highlighting continued strong investment interest in UK single-asset hospitality transactions.
The Wilkes Corporate team was led by Gareth O’Hara, Senior Partner, with support from Associate Solicitor Kiran Munawar, Solicitor Alex Lakeland-Reed, and commercial property support from Mark Hodgson (partner).
Specialist tax advice was provided by Cooper Parry, while Skye Corporate Finance advised on corporate finance aspects of the deal.
The buyer was advised by Gateleys.
Caroline Cave-Browne-Cave, former owner of the Trefeddian Hotel, said: “The whole team at Wilkes were such a pleasure to work with. They delivered on every point with excellent knowledge and were prompt to respond to our emails and concerns.
They guided us through the sale of our family hospitality business with amazing support. I can’t recommend them enough to any business or individual needing an outstanding professional team to guide them through any legal process.”
Gareth O’Hara, Senior Partner at Wilkes, said: “We are proud to have advised Caroline, Tom and Lucy on the sale of the Trefeddian Hotel. The hotel has been a much-loved family business for over 100 years and we were pleased to support them through such an important milestone. Our team was able to combine market expertise with a personal approach to ensure the process was smooth and the family felt supported throughout.”
The sale comes at a time of renewed confidence in the UK hospitality market.
Recent industry reports highlight a steady increase in single-asset hotel transactions across the country, reflecting strong demand from domestic and international investors.
