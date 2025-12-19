If you have managed to book a place to see Father Christmas you are in for an absolute treat. The elves take you to a lift to the North Pole and when the door opened I cried. Father Christmas was sat in a beautifully decorated room ready for Christmas, painting a toy to deliver on 25 December, warming himself by the fire and being utterly charming. He knew my little girl’s name, what she likes and dislikes and even spilled some secrets about her teachers when they were little waiting for him to deliver presents on Christmas Day.