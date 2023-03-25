Within Ceredigion, every band D house will pay the same amount for Ceredigion Council. The variation between different communities highlighted in your table comes from the different amounts levied by the Town and Community Councils. But once again, the distribution of council tax bands in different communities needs to be taken into account. For example, in Aberystwyth council tax bands B and C are the most common; whereas in Faenor, it is council tax bands E and F, which are the most common. So our headline band D figure here in Faenor will be much lower than in Aberystwyth.