A 12-year-old boy who has just completed his 250th parkrun has spoken of his love for the weekly event.
Jack Foale, who is about to turn 13, achieved his 250th junior parkrun in Aberystwyth on Sunday, 6 August.
The Ysgol Penweddig pupil started Aberystwyth junior parkrun in 2015 when he was just five years old.
He regularly attends junior parkrun, which takes place in Aberystwyth every Sunday morning. As a result of taking part in this event, Jack also joined Aberystwyth Athletic Club Juniors.
As well as completing 250 parkrun events, Jack also got a personal best on his 250th run, the first time he’s got under nine minutes. Junior’s aged four to 14 years old run a distance of 2km around the park.
“I’m really pleased to have achieved my 250th run at Aberystwyth junior parkrun,” Jack told First Person.
“I think that it’s a great way of encouraging young people to enjoy running and it’s a real community event.”
Children can be accompanied by their parents, but there are also marshals around the route to ensure the safety of everyone.
Junior parkrun is run and organised entirely by volunteers. If you want to help then please email [email protected] or contact via the ‘Aberystwyth junior parkrun’ Facebook page.
Jack’s mum Vikki said: “Aberystwyth junior parkrun is a whole family event for us with Jack’s younger brother Freddie also running regularly and Adam, my husband, and I run directing or volunteering most Sundays.
“Jack has learnt a lot from taking part in parkrun, not just about running but also about motivation, determination and being part of a community. We are proud of his achievement and the dedication he has shown to reach it. We’re really grateful to all the parkrun volunteers that have made the events happen every Sunday.”
Jane Thorogood, Aberystwyth junior parkrun event director, added: “Jack epitomises the ethos of junior parkrun. He takes part with a smile on his face, encourages the other runners, and volunteers to help when he’s unable to run. It was wonderful to be able to celebrate his 250th junior parkrun with him.”
Adults can take part in their own parkrun in Aberystwyth on Saturday morning. The course, also in Plascrug Park, is 5km.