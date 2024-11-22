Jaw-dropping pictures show RAF airplanes zooming through a snowy Mach Loop in Wales on Thursday (21 Nov).
An RAF Hawk T2 advanced trainer aircraft and an A400M transport aircraft were caught on camera by Sgt 'Matty' Matthews.
The 84-ton A400M had already completed an airdrop on Salisbury Plains, flown over Scotland and the Lake District before passing through the Mach Loop and heading home to RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.
"Come rain or snow, RAF aircraft and their crews continue to operate whatever the weather," said the RAF, "In this case, with the snowy backdrop of the Eryri National Park behind them."