A jeweller is the latest gem in the crown of one thriving high street which is bucking the closures trend.
Machynlleth’s high street has seen many businesses open their doors in the last year, with Imaginarium Atelier being the latest.
The shop was opened by French-Polish couple Sylvaine Frouin and Marek Machlowski, who bring their decades of experience as jewellers to Heol Maengwyn.
The shop offers handcrafted silver, gold and platinum jewellery, sculptural, story-led pieces, colourful gemstones, enamelling and engraving.
The pair moved from Brighton after 15 years of running an online shop and jewellery stall at fairs across the UK.
Sylvaine, 39, said they were looking for the right workshop space when they stumbled upon the town: “We fell in love with the Dyfi Valley, its landscape and creative community, and it felt like the perfect place to put down roots.”
Atelier at number 52 is the contemporary of the new Cambrian Butchers and Farm Shop opposite, which opened in spring and broke a five-year-long butcherless streak for the town, along with independent clothing store Gweni Gwyllt opening last summer, and Dyfi Delights Bakehouse, which takes commissions from her Penrallt Street shop.
This goes against a trend of closures that have blighted high streets in the wake of the 2008 financial crash, pandemic and the cost of living crisis - studies estimated the UK lost 37 shops a day in 2024, with 2026 already losing big high street brands including the British Heart Foundation, Claire’s Accessories, Lloyds Bank, GAME and TGI Friday’s.
In Machynlleth, the high street is an almost uninterrupted strip of seemingly thriving independents.
Imaginarium Atelier is open Wednesdays-Saturdays 10-4pm plus additional days and appointments available.
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