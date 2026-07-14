A Henllan woman who was caught driving while more than twice the legal drink drive limit has been banned from the road for 19 months.
Jessica Clements, of 15 Bro Dewi, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 9 July.
The court heard that the 42-year-old was stopped while driving on High Street in Llandysul on 21 June this year.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that Clements had 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Clements from driving for 19 months and handed her a fine of £120.
She must also pay prosecution costs of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.
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