Jill drops the pounds for charity

An inspirational Llwyngwril woman set herself the ultimate weight loss challenge to raise funds for charity.

As an incentive to lose weight, Jill Perry pledged to put £5 in a collection tin for every pound she lost. So far Jill has raised over £1,100 for the Wales Air Ambulance by losing an incredible nine stone!

Jill, 54, has been supported by the landlady, Jane Jenkins, staff and customers at her local pub. The Garthangharad pub has put collection tins for the Wales Air Ambulance on their bars.

Customers are also sponsoring Jill to lose her final two stone and reach her target weight. Jill is currently 17lbs off losing 10 stone and Jill has set herself a target end date of 31 March.

A delighted Jill said: “Since embarking on my weight loss adventure I am happier, healthier, more confident and enjoying a nice lifestyle. I participate in a vigorous and fun weekly exercise class, have joined a dog walking group and have an exercise bike in my living room which I enjoy using daily.

“I am no longer afraid to participate in events that I may otherwise have found daunting and relish new challenges and adventures.

“My food choices are more adventurous and I enjoy cooking meals from scratch even after the most hectic of days.

“My fashion style and colour has become bolder - no longer black for me - and I am enjoying a new hairstyle and colour. Not only am I seeing changes to my body shape and size but a much better level of fitness and improved posture.”

Jill added: “The support I have received is unbelievable and it is this that has encouraged me to keep going during the difficult times with little or no weight loss. I am confident in my ability to maintain the weight loss and continue with my new healthy lifestyle once target has been achieved.”

Louise Courtnage, Wales Air Ambulance’s community fundraiser, said: “A huge congratulations to Jill for losing an amazing nine stone. Jill has raised an incredible amount for our lifesaving charity and should be immensely proud of herself. Thank you also to Jane Jenkins and everyone from The Garthangharad pub for being so supportive of Jill and encouraging her to reach her target, as well as raising funds towards Jill’s fundraiser. Donations like this one helps us be there for the people of Wales when they need us most.”

The Garthangharad pub has been raising funds for the Wales Air Ambulance since November 2020. It held a Christmas quiz in aid of the lifesaving charity and will continue to support the Wales Air Ambulance Charity throughout 2022.