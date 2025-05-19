Preparations for Cardigan’s Giant Lantern Parade begin as Small World Theatre launch a fundraiser for 2025’s Eisteddfod Y Garreg Las-themed edition.
The organisers propose this event be held on 5 December and have set themselves a £5,000 crowdfunding goal through Localgiving.
Director Ann Shrosbree said: “We have submitted an application to Ceredigion County Council for the costs to organise and create Gwyl Y Golau/Festival of Light this year.
“We’re proposing we recreate the Light Trail to extend the joy of the parade.
“Last year’s trail was beautiful and included lighting up and adding giant stars to Cardigan Castle and The Guildhall.
“It helped make Cardigan one of the finest festive destinations in Wales in the run up to Christmas.”
Financial support enables Small World to levy funds to run lantern making workshops.
Mundos owner Vicky said: “We had great fun making the otter giant lantern last year with the help of Small World’s artists. He took pride of place in our Christmas window entertaining our customers and attracting new ones.
“A competition to ‘name the otter’ raised £300 for this year’s lantern parade and we’re delighted to see enthusiasm for it starting early this year.”
Ska and reggae bands The Chalk Outlines and Bad Bananas kick off the appeal with a summer fundraiser on 1 August. Buy tickets now to avoid disappointment through Small World’s website.
Cllr Clive Davies said: “Cardigan has come to rely on the Giant Lantern Parade each year. Over 300 lanterns were made last year. The postponed event attracted 11,000 visitors despite the wintery weather!
“We must support our local creatives who work hard behind the scenes to make the magic happen.”
Anyone with fundraising ideas or keen to volunteer at the parade should email [email protected]. Anyone wishing to donate, please visit Small World Theatre’s website.